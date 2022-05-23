Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $456.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 982.76%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 255,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

