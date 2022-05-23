Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of AXON opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 191.16 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after acquiring an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

