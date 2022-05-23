Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “
Shares of NABZY opened at $10.94 on Friday. National Australia Bank has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.
National Australia Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
