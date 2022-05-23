Zacks Investment Research Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PECO. Compass Point began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 41,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,571,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

