ZCore 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $491.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $139,274.05 and approximately $491.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZCore has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

