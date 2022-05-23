Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $777,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $9.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $334.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.72. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

