Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.15

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the US dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00359703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00071004 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

