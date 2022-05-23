Zepp Health (ZEPP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Zepp Health has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter.

Shares of ZEPP opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zepp Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

