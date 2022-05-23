Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.03. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 2,433 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Oppenheimer raised Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 389.93% and a negative net margin of 61.52%. The firm had revenue of $134.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Zeta Global by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

