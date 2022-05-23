Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ziff Davis Inc. is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes brands in technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. Ziff Davis Inc., formerly known as J2 Global Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ZD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

ZD opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $315.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

