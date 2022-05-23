ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 4.1%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $67.37. Approximately 22,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,746,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZIM shares. Clarkson Capital cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.65%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 141.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,550 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 948,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

