Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Holdings Increased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,877 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,268 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for 2.9% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.30. 1,488,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

