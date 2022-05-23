Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 135.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $163.90. 27,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,327. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.67 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

