Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Archon Capital Management LLC

Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Zuora accounts for 5.9% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $44,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

