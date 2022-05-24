-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 11,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,434. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.57 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

