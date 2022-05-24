-$0.06 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 564.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 84,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of NCMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,918. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $90.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $5.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.91%.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

