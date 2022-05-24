-$0.06 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.10). Orion Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.19 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORN shares. TheStreet downgraded Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of ORN stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Orion Group by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 258,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 153,319 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

