$0.07 EPS Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Zynex also reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 1,919.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 518,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Zynex stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 196,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,531. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

