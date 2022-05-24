-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Unity Software posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,909,000 after acquiring an additional 486,068 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 414,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,555,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.64. Unity Software has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

