$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LVLU traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,013. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

