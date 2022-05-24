$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. DoubleDown Interactive reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ DDI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 19,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,490. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 14.15. The firm has a market cap of $545.08 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,652,000 after buying an additional 1,881,712 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $2,818,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

