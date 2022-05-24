$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.46. Perrigo reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 221.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

