-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of VTYX opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.