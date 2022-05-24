-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of VTYX opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

