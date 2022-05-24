$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Xcel Energy posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.16. 145,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

