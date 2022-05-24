-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings of ($1.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.34. 604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,009. Aadi Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

