-$0.84 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

EDIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,700. The stock has a market cap of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

