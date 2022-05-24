$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.03. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ MOFG traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $29.54. 36,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,525. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.36%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

