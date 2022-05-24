$1.01 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.90. Mercury Systems reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

