-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) will report ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Hawaiian reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($3.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.64) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.85) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HA. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 171,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,051,000 after purchasing an additional 185,579 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HA opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $842.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

