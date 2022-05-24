$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Invesco reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

