$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Kelly Services reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 92,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

