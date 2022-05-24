1,170 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Yum China by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.97.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

