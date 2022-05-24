1,300,000 Shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Purchased by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,053,000. Algoma Steel Group makes up 9.1% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned approximately 4.92% of Algoma Steel Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000.

Algoma Steel Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 77,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Algoma Steel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

