140 Summer Partners LP Makes New $25.64 Million Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,643,000. Comerica makes up approximately 4.0% of 140 Summer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average is $89.25. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

