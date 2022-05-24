14,287 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Vienna Asset Management LLC

Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vienna Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.07. 128,623,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,287,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

