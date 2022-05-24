1,590 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,427,000 after buying an additional 326,883 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $7,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 106,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 7.90. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $77,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 849,545 shares of company stock valued at $13,573,849. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

