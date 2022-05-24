$16.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will announce $16.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.81 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $66.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.90 million to $66.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $68.49 million, with estimates ranging from $67.10 million to $69.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital cut Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 177,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 million and a PE ratio of 12.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

