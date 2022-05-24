$161.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) to post sales of $161.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.92 million and the highest is $168.34 million. Orion Group reported sales of $145.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $674.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.86 million to $682.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $709.18 million, with estimates ranging from $695.00 million to $718.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Friday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $2.53. 60,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

