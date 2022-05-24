$183.21 Million in Sales Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will report sales of $183.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $182.30 million. ironSource posted sales of $135.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $770.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $760.97 million to $780.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $976.14 million, with estimates ranging from $953.20 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ironSource.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ironSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:IS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.53. 379,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 1,877,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in ironSource by 142.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in ironSource by 1,118.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

