$186.54 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will report $186.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.55 million and the lowest is $186.00 million. 8X8 reported sales of $148.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $780.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.65 million to $782.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $881.88 million, with estimates ranging from $876.13 million to $891.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $811.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

In other news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,660 shares of company stock worth $307,675. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after buying an additional 1,851,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 8X8 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

