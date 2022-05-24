1,917 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.81. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

