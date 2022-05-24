1,951,923 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Bought by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,951,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,817,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.35% of GitLab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter worth about $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

GitLab stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.88. 860,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,350. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.14.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

