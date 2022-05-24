$2.02 EPS Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,030. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

