$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) will announce earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. International Business Machines posted earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.71 to $10.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

