$2.60 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to announce $2.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the lowest is $2.41. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.36 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,671 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $121.74. 582,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,123. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.21. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.