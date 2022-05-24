$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $2.81. MSCI posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $437,422,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after buying an additional 360,156 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.86. 4,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

