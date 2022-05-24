20,000 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 289.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 211.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,968 shares of company stock worth $673,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.