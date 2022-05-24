2,134 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.

Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 688,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,575,000 after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.46 and a 200 day moving average of $447.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

