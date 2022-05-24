22,132 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135,197 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 838,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,487,000 after buying an additional 135,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,144,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,871. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

