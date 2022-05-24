225 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB opened at $242.94 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $154.23 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.60.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.65.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

